KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — As the month of Ramadan draws near, Shopee invites you to join its exclusive Ramadan Bersama Shopee campaign, which kicks off today.

Experience a seamless shopping journey filled with convenience and savings, making Shopee your ultimate destination for all your Ramadan essentials.

With Shopee’s free shipping offer, shopping becomes effortless and worry-free, as there’s no minimum spend requirement.

Explore a diverse array of products, from jewellery by Habib and Masdora to skincare essentials from Skintific and prayer items by Siti Khadijah.

Advertisement

Discover the latest Raya wear from popular brands like Naelofar, Panda Eyes and Zoe Arissa. Indulge in succulent dates, vibrant decor, iftar cooking essentials and all other Ramadan necessities conveniently delivered to your doorstep.

With Shopee, your shopping experience during the sacred season of Ramadan is enhanced, ensuring that your essentials reach you conveniently and affordably.

Indulge in 'Super Seringgit Ramadan Deals'

Advertisement

Be amazed by Shopee’s Super Seringgit Ramadan Deals, featuring handpicked items priced at an astonishing RM1 daily at 12pm.

From designer raya wear by renowned names like Jovian and Zoffya, to traditional delights and modern gadgets, our deals offer unparalleled value and savings, ensuring that your Ramadan preparations are both delightful and economical.

Unlock up to 70 per cent off vouchers on Shopee Live

Embark on an exhilarating shopping journey with up to 70 per cent vouchers on Shopee Live. Treat yourself to substantial discounts on a diverse array of products while immersing yourself in the interactive and engaging Shopee Live experience.

Whether you're in search of festive attire, home essentials or thoughtful gifts for loved ones, these vouchers empower you to enjoy significant savings from the comfort of your home.

More Value for Civil Servants with ‘Ganjaran Ekstra 2 Hari’

With the government’s recent announcement of early ‘Bayaran Insentif Awal Kajian Sistem Saraan Perkhidmatan Awam’ payments for civil servants to prepare for Ramadan and back-to-school expenses, Shopee is stepping up to offer even more value.

Mark your calendars for February 23 and 24, as Shopee rolls out a special two-day sale featuring essential Ramadan must-haves in the ‘Ganjaran Ekstra 2 Hari’ microsite. Plus, get ready to claim upsized vouchers for extra savings.

Participate in Tap & Win Bonanza

Starting February 20, tap to collect golden tickets daily, unlocking the chance to win fantastic prizes include Thermomix TM6 All-In-One Smart Kitchen, KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (4.8L), Khind 25L Electric Oven OT25B and Dibea D18 Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner throughout Ramadan.

With each tap, your odds increase for exclusive rewards, from seller vouchers to Shopee Coins. Experience the thrill of winning, especially on peak days when your chances are even greater. Join the fun and tap your way to extraordinary prizes.

Shopee Raya Home Makeover

Win your dream living room makeover worth RM10,000 just in time for this year’s Raya celebrations! Until March 3, every purchase of RM30 or more on Home & Living products on Shopee gives you a chance to enter.

Simply fill up the form, include a photo of your current living room and spend RM30 on Home & Living products on Shopee to participate. Don't miss out on the opportunity to transform your living space into a stunning sanctuary of beauty and comfort for this festive Raya season.

Ramadan Quiz & Voucher Hunt

Join Shopee’s Ramadan Quiz on February 25 at 12pm and 3pm to answer questions on Ramadan-related topics and win Shopee Coins and vouchers. Test your knowledge, learn and enjoy rewards while celebrating Ramadan’s spirit with Shopee.

Additionally, from February 26, embark on the Shopee Ramadan Voucher Hunt, where you crack codes or solve puzzles to reveal exclusive vouchers for discounts, free shipping and other special deals by completing daily challenges. These activities add excitement to shopping, offering significant savings and enhancing the Ramadan shopping experience.

A variety of dates and prayer essentials will be on offer at 'Ramadan Bersama Shopee'. — Picture courtesy of Shopee

ShopeeFood’s Online Bazaar Daily Vouchers for Buka Puasa Delights

Enhance your buka puasa experience with exclusive vouchers released daily on ShopeeFood’s Online Bazaar starting March 9. Enjoy the convenience of free Delivery vouchers offering RM3 off with no minimum spend requirement, available every day during Ramadan.

Additionally, savour the savings with Food Discount vouchers for delivery, providing RM10 off with a minimum spend of RM24 and RM18 off with a minimum spend of RM50. With these daily vouchers, Shopee ensures that users can enjoy delicious meals while enjoying remarkable savings throughout the Ramadan season.

Making a Difference: #ShopeeGivesBack for Ramadan

#ShopeeGivesBack is running a Ramadan and Raya initiative to support vulnerable communities in collaboration with Mydin starting March. Users can participate by purchasing bundle goods through #ShopeeGivesBack’s official store on Shopee Mall, providing daily food essentials for those in need.

The campaign’s message, “Donate a Care Box Today!” encourages users to make a positive impact during Ramadan and Eid celebrations, fostering a spirit of compassion and generosity. Through #ShopeeGivesBack, Shopee aims to unite the community with acts of kindness.

Engaging Ramadan Shows with Shopee Live

Starting March 12, tune in to a variety of engaging shows designed to elevate your spiritual and culinary experience. Join Tazkirah Shopee for thought-provoking discussions led by knowledgeable Ustaz and Ustazah hosts, streaming thrice weekly. Dive into the profound insights of Mari Mengaji, offering biweekly reflections on Quranic recitation and interpretation with esteemed religious teachers.

And for culinary enthusiasts, indulge in the delectable creations of Menu Iftar Shopee, featuring unique meal preparations crafted by renowned chefs, streaming thrice weekly. Join us as we enrich your Ramadan journey with enlightenment, inspiration and culinary delights.

More Deals: 5AM Sahur Specials & 10PM Moreh Specials

Tailored to enrich your Ramadan experience at hours matching your daily fasting journey, look out for additional sahur and moreh deals starting March 12.

Find All Deals and More at Salam by Shopee

Explore our curated microsite, Salam By Shopee, designed to be your Ramadan companion in spirituality and practicality. Access insightful doa and hadis, sahur and buka puasa timings, activities, and delicious recipes, alongside exclusive deals and programs tailored for the season.

For more information, visit here.