KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — When Portfolio Hair Studio opened in KL last year, it launched its own collection titled Elements which best expressed the founding team’s creativity.

“Building upon the success of our inaugural collection, we now present Elements 2.0 Valentine's Edition,” said William Wong, who co-founded the hair salon with Junn Ng, Mike Lau, Edwin Chong and Teng Wong.

Wong described it as ‘an evolution inspired by the opulence of silhouette shapes and geometric balance’.

Paying tribute to Valentine’s Day, the collection fuses artistic concepts and harmonious design, drawing inspiration from form and structure.

At its heart is a celebration of vibrant hair colours, meticulously crafted to be both rich in tones and harmoniously balanced.

Colour tones such as dark walnut brown, warm cherry and burnt umber offer a luxurious touch.

According to Wong, the core idea behind this collection is to seamlessly blend sleekness and high shine.

The concept takes inspiration from famous architect Zaha Hadid’s work. The British-Iraqi architect is renowned for her futuristic designs characterised by curving facades, sharp angles as well as concrete and steel materials.

“The careful consideration of balance ensures that each hairstyle is a work of art,” said Wong .

At Portfolio, clients can experience the skills of two award-winning colourists, an experienced men’s grooming specialist and a team of stylists well-known for their works for magazine editorials, brand campaigns and runway shows.

Services offered include make-overs, hair colouring, highlights, colour correction and scalp treatment.

Portfolio Hair Studio is located at ground floor of Plaza Batai, Bukit Damansara, KL. For more details, visit here.