STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 — In the northern hemisphere, the number of hours of daylight are finally increasing, but in many zones the lack of light combined with winter temperatures can make it difficult to face the daily grind with panache. In Sweden, however, a ritual that has been practiced for decades may provide inspiration to some of us: Gökotta. This tradition of rising at dawn to take advantage of nature’s bounty could help you get a positive start to your day. Here’s how it works.

You’ve probabaly already heard that getting up late every day is a bad habit that can have harmful effects on both mental and physical health. Stress, irritability, increased risk of illness — the list goes on. A Swedish tradition, gökotta. This ritual, which could be translated as “getting up early to hear birdsong” involves rising at dawn to enjoy a quiet, peaceful moment in nature. Gökotta is traditionally practised the first day of Ascension (in May) through midsummer, but there’s no reason why it can’t inspire us for mornings during other seasons.

The concept is simple. Ideally, you get up with the birds at the crack of dawn, between 4 and 6am. Gökotta can be practised in a variety of ways, depending on individual tastes. A ten-minute walk in a park, a jog along a forest path, meditation at sunrise or sitting in your garden with a cup of coffee in hand. There are several good ways to connect with nature, in a calm environment, in order to absorb its benefits before a day’s work.

So what are these benefits? In an interview with Passion Santé, Johan Verbraecken, sleep specialist at Antwerp Hospital, explains: “Being active early in the morning has many benefits as the day progresses. Your blood pressure rises and your fat burning begins. What’s more, your cortisol levels peak in the morning and you have more energy for the rest of the day.”

Advertisement

Gökotta has many scientifically proven benefits. Outdoor sounds and natural light are known to stimulate well-being and promote a positive mood. For example, researchers have shown that morning light helps us to concentrate better in the morning and sleep better at night. Furthermore natural light is a vector for the production of serotonin, an important mood-regulating hormone. Plus, visiting green spaces — an essential part of gökotta — also helps improve cognitive abilities.

If you’re a night owl, you can still incorporate some form of gökotta into your daily routine. For example, you can spend some time meditating in nature. No birdsong in your environment? You can always fall back on the sounds of nature via apps on your smartphone. You can also practise the Swedish ritual at work by taking advantage of breaks to go for a walk in a nearby park. Today, more and more places are dedicated to the sounds of nature, such as quiet parks in cities, or initiatives in tourist areas like the Alpine resort of Courmayeur in Italy. — ETX Studio