KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Local transgender social media personality Nur Sajat revealed she has cancer in a TikTok livestream that garnered a million views.

“I’m actually very sick, I have cancer,” said a solemn-looking Sajat, 38, in the short clip posted recently.

“”I’m just waiting to die, looks like I won’t have the time to ask for forgiveness, I’m very sick, I’m so sad.”

In a separate livestream from another TikTok channel, the former beauty entrepreneur can be seen crying at the kitchen counter, asking for forgiveness.

Through the tears, she joked she sounded like an old grandmother and asked viewers to pray for her recovery, asking them: “If I die, who’s going to entertain you?”

“I want to get well so you can continue to insult me, if I die, you won’t have me to make fun of anymore.”

Many TikTok users were shocked and saddened by the sudden news, with many asking her what type of cancer.

Those who claimed to have watched the full livestream said that Sajat has SV40, a type of virus that can cause a tumour in the human body.

While some urged her to repent, some sympathised and apologised for condemning her in the past.

“Sajat, if you’re reading this, I want to say sorry for hating on you in the past,” said Ainsofea_mdyusoff.

A successful cosmetics entrepreneur, Nur Sajat, born a male, became famous on social media for her funny antics and jaw-dropping beauty.

Her problems began in 2017 after announcing she was identifying fully as a female.

In October 2021, Nur Sajat left for Australia, where she was given asylum and citizenship to flee persecution in her native country.