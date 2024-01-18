KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Exchange TRX is ready to fete its first Lunar New Year by celebrating one of ancient China’s most-prized discoveries, the humble silk.

Invented in China some 5,000 years ago, silk once forged cultural, civilisational and trade ties between the East and the West.

As a tribute to the delicate fabric, The Exchange TRX has installed an intricately-crafted giant revolving silk lantern at the Central Exchange on the ground floor.

A majestic golden dragon sits on top of it, whose tail forms magnificent arches that are surrounded by a garden of red flowers to signify prosperity and auspiciousness.

Around the giant silk lantern, traditional silk-weaving looms have also been placed to reminisce the ancient art of producing the delicate fabric.

The Exchange TRX general manager Trevor Hill said the mall inspires to be a cultural hub, similar to how silk bridged civilisations between the East and the West.

"From its origins in China to how it linked countries and people, the silk heritage really matches our positioning and what we aspire to be.

"Starting from the Lunar New Year, we will be dropping surprises for the various communities in Malaysia nearly every month,” Hill told Malay Mail, after launching the Silk Story campaign yesterday.

Hill said the footfall to the mall has exceeded expectations since it opened its doors last November and the tenancy rate has reached 100 per cent.

"The Aurum luxury boutique cinema will be opening in February and more watch stores and restaurants are set to open soon,” he said.

For the festive season, The Exchange TRX will roll out craft workshops that will allow patrons to engage with silk in a hands-on way.

During weekends, the mall will host performances, including traditional dragon and acrobatic lion dances as well as silk dances, — Picture courtesy of The Exchange TRX

Several performances will also be held on weekends, ranging from an Oriental music ensemble, traditional dragon and acrobatic lion dances, silk dances and a Lunar New Year performance by Taylor’s International School.

Together with Uniqlo, The Exchange TRX will be donating T-shirts from the brand’s latest Lunar New Year Utme! collection to 50 children.

Each child will receive a uniquely customised T-shirt based on their zodiac sign.

Likewise, the mall will team up with upscale supermarket Mercato to provide Lunar New Year goodies for 100 families with the Suriana Welfare Society Malaysia.

Besides that, patrons who spend RM388 in a single receipt will receive an intricately designed angpow packet set.

Meanwhile, UOB or Citi-branded cardmembers who spend RM2,288 in two receipts will receive a lavish tea set alongside Seibu gift vouchers totalling RM200.

The Silk Story campaign will run until February 18.