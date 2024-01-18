PARIS, Jan 18 ― French label LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi introduced women’s styles to its fall winter 2024 menswear runway presentation yesterday, working them into a lineup of tailored eveningwear ― with model Coco Rocha closing the show.

Models strode through a cavernous building site in floor-sweeping trench coats, sharp-shouldered jackets with cinched waists and pleated trousers.

“It’s like a new horizon,” said Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, detailing his namesake label’s exploration of masculinity.

“I’m really more used to how we show skin on menswear, but if you do it on a girl, it’s a completely different meaning,” said the designer, who included highly cut bodysuits and slim tank tops in his collection.

Rocha closed the show, wearing a slick, black trench coat, belted tightly around her ribs. A collaboration with France's coin producer, the Monnaie de Paris, resulted in gold coins stamped with the label's logo, which were tucked into penny loafers and used to make bracelets, which jingled down the runway.

Nouchi, 35, is known for his styles that toy with seams, leaving open patches on one side of a neckline on a T-shirt or turtleneck, or a side hole on men's underwear.

A winner of the French fashion prize Andam, he established his label in 2017 and has designed collections for department store Galeries Lafayette and the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

Paris Fashion Week's fall winter menswear shows run through January 21, and include presentations from LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton and Dior as well as Hermes, Valentino and Balmain. ― Reuters