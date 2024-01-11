KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The ability to converse in various languages is definitely helpful, living in a multiracial country like Malaysia,

And private hospital UCSI nurse Shamini Sadha Sivam is a shining example.

Taking to his social media, retired health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah praised the clinic nurse for her multilingual skills

The chairman of UCSI Healthcare Group said Shamini is very eloquent and speaks five main languages namely Bahasa Malaysia, English, Tamil, Malayalam and fluent in Mandarin plus several Chinese dialects.

Saying her was impressed by Shamini, he described her as very talented, for her soft skills and capabilities.

“Together with the team of nurses we provide good quality care and pleasant experience to all our patients in UCSI hospital.”

Responding to a query from a follower, Dr Hisham said Shamini helps him to translate Chinese to patients.

Facebook user with the handle Kingsman Sama said great talents often don't come by easily.

“She is one of them!” he wrote.