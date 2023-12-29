KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The final day of 2023 is just a day away and it’s time to welcome the New Year on a high note.

There are plenty of New Year’s Eve countdown parties all across Malaysia to use in 2024 with thrilling line-ups of music, performances and of course, fireworks.

Here’s a compilation of exciting countdown events on December 31 in Malaysia that promises nothing short of pure fun.

The Exchange TRX will be hosting its inaugural countdown party featuring many local and international artists. — Picture courtesy of The Exchange TRX

The Exchange TRX - Kuala Lumpur

The newly-opened The Exchange TRX mall will be hosting its first countdown party at the Raintree Plaza open space from 5pm until 1am at the entrance of the building.

The event promises an action-packed line-up of music from B.I, Clean Bandit, LEO, Lunadira, Airliftz and Ashley Lau.

There will also be fireworks, a drone show and many fun activities to entertain the audience.

Admission to the event is free but party-goers are encouraged to download The Exchange TRX mobile app, sign up to the Lendlease Plus MY loyalty programme and book a spot at the party.

KLCC Twin Towers - Kuala Lumpur

KLCC Twin Towers is undoubtedly one of the best places in town to watch shiny fireworks lighting up the sky against the backdrop of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

Immerse yourself in the captivating lightwork of KLCC Park and live water fountain show at Lake Symphony before the final countdown.

Admission is free.

Pinkfish Countdown 2023 promises to be an electrifying concert with many renowned artists. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Lagoon

Sunway Lagoon - Sunway

If you’re looking for an ultimate countdown party, Pinkfish Countdown 2023 may be the right event for you.

The music festival will be held at the Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach featuring electrifying performances from local and international artists such as Kshmr, Andrew Rayel, Coone, Jeffrey Sutorius and many more.

Ticket prices start from RM98 and the event is open to those 18 and above.

Sarawak will be counting down to the new year with a mega concert and a launch of the country’s tallest flagpole. — Picture via Facebook/msssacswk

Kuching Waterfront - Sarawak

Sarawak is set to usher in the New Year with a grand countdown celebrating at the Kuching Waterfront.

The event, themed Let’s Celebrate Together, will see a six-hour party by popular Sarawakian performers and renowned Malaysian singers and bands such as Datuk Amy Search, Datuk Zainal Abidin, Hael Husaini, Floor 88 and DeFam.

The night will also see the launch of Malaysia’s tallest flagpole located near the Sarawak Legislative Assembly building opposite the Waterfront.Pic 6:

Several prominent Malaysian singers will be performing at the Visit Melaka Year 2024 countdown celebration. — Picture via Instagram/fabulousmelaka

Neon Dreams @ City of Hope - Melaka

Melaka is set to usher in 2024 with a ground-breaking New Year’s Eve countdown party at The Sail Melaka, a landmark along the Straits of Malacca.

The four-hour concert will feature multi-genre music performances by an exciting lineup of local artists and K-pop stars including Zico, Junny, Shila Amzah and Aina Abdul.

Access to the Free Zone area is open to the public for free, however, those who opt to be closer to the stage may purchase tickets for the Party Zone.

Ticket prices are between RM40 and RM50.

Alternatively, there is also the Visit Melaka Year 2024 countdown celebration with musical performances by 11 prominent Malaysian singers including Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ziana Zain, Anuar Zain, Siti Nordiana, Zamani Slam and Ernie Zakri.

Attendees will also get to enjoy hot air balloon rides, historical shows, a boat parade and a fireworks display along the iconic Malacca River.

The event will be hosted at Dataran Pengkalan Rama, Melaka and admission is free.

Perak’s New Year’s Eve Celebration - Perak

An exciting line-up of programmes awaits Perak residents at Silverlakes Village Outlet in conjunction with the launch of Visit Perak Year 2024.

Organised by Tourism Perak, the celebration will feature a series of exciting activities from exhibitions, performances and fireworks.

There will also be performances by local artists, Naqiu and Aepul Roza from Headwind.

Admission is free.

Enjoy a variety of local delicacies at the Absolut Food Fest in Penang while counting down to the New Year. — Picture via Instagram/absolutfoodfest

Absolut Food Fest - Penang

What’s New Year without its yummy delicacies?

Food lovers in Penang may head over to Batu Kawan Stadium to countdown to the New Year while enjoying local delicacies from over 200 food stalls offering a variety of traditional food and fusion cuisine.

There will also be performances by over 100 celebrities and an array of activities to keep the spectators entertained.

Admission is free.