KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Social media can be a powerful tool to market game-changing brands if used correctly.

If your business is in need of social media boost, Mindzallera is giving the opportunity to learn from the best public relations and marketing experts around the world.

As Malaysia’s leading conference and workshop provider, Mindzallera is committed to empowering corporate employees through educational and professional development initiatives.

In 2024, Mindzallera will be holding a conference that will discuss and explore strategies to elevate branding and social media skills to bring in active engagement.

The Social Media Strategy Summit 2024 will be held at JW Marriot Hotel on February 5 and 6.

Mindzallera’s Social Media Strategy Summit 2024 will help to level up businesses’ social media game.— Picture courtesy of Mindzallera

It will bring together professionals and thought leaders from the biggest companies around the world to share their insights and wisdom to social media mastery.

Among the speakers in the conference will be former Meta Product Marketing Lead Vladyslav Koshelyev, NP Digital Hong Kong and Taiwan General Manager Gary Cheung, and Jellyfish Singapore Director Hiren Mahesh Kumar.

The speakers will hold talks on data-driven decision making, content strategies, inspiration and creativity, and business growth.

The conference will benefit business owners, managers, or anyone that wants to have a strong and vibrant social media presence.

For more information and registration, visit Mindzallera’s official website at https://mindzallera.com.

For more inquiries email [email protected] or contact Steven at 0182000262

Apart from empowering employees in businesses, Mindzallera is also dedicated to activities to enrich local communities and motivate young Malaysians.

In the spirit of giving this time of year, Mindzallera brought Christmas cheer to the orphaned children of Yayasan Sunbeams Home.

At a recent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative on Tuesday (December 12), Mindzallera donated RM5,500 worth of brand new tables and chairs to the children.

The items will play an important role in supporting the educational journey of these young minds in 2024, reinforcing Mindzallera's commitment to empowering communities through education.

“We at Mindzallera are honoured to have had the opportunity to bring a little extra joy to the children of Yayasan Sunbeams Home this Christmas,” Mindzallera managing director Eugene said in a statement.

“Our belief in contributing to the community goes beyond business, and we are grateful to have been able to make a meaningful impact on these young lives.”