KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The wait is over!

Skyline Luge KL will be opening its doors to the public tomorrow.

The latest family fun attraction located between Rawang and Sungai Buloh at the Gamuda Luge Gardens facing the North South Expressway, will be the first of its kind in Malaysia.

Founded in 1985 in New Zealand by Skyline Enterprises, the Skyline Luge is a gravity-fuelled thrill ride in the form of Luge carts.

Although it is the second Skyline Luge in South-east Asia after Singapore, Gamuda Luge Gardens is home to the first Luge Park for the company which features over 1.6 kilometres of track length in total for its eighth luge site globally.

Skyline Luge KL can be seen via the North South Expressway. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Skyline Luge KL will have four tracks christened Legend, Ultra, Gravity and Express with each spanning up to 650 metres.

The tracks will have four tunnels illuminated with animated LED lights including a 52-metre long tunnel in one of its tracks, which is a first for the company.

Visitors will also get the chance to enjoy a birds-eye view of the park via their four-seater chairlift, the Skyride, before riding down the hill in the luge carts.

Skyline Luge KL general manager Gavin Barnes told Malay Mail that they are eager to open their doors to the public after being in development since 2016.

“I’m feeling great, we’ve had a busy couple of weeks but we are super excited about Saturday.

“We’ve sold out online and we are expecting a really big crowd,” he said.

“We also had time to work with our team and they all are up to speed with the operation in terms of safety procedures and everything we need to do.

“So, we’re ready and this is going to be really exciting,” Barnes said, adding that there will still be walk-in tickets available for sale tomorrow.

The Skyline Luge KL can cater up to 11,000 people a day in its full capacity with over 200 luge carts available.

Skyline Luge KL general manager,Gavin Barnes. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Barnes said that although the ride is the same as the one in Singapore, the tracks in Malaysia were built based on their experience.

“When we first built the site in Singapore, it was just one track only and what we had to do was find different ways to add tracks, whereas in Malaysia, the tracks were specifically built.

“We had to figure out how to make this as special, as rideable, as enjoyable and safe as possible and that’s what you will see with the hillside we’ve developed.”

In terms of safety, apart from the track curbings and simple signages, 90 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been placed along the four tracks.

Acknowledging the country’s weather especially during the monsoon season, they have procured a weather management system to keep track of the weather apart from excessive drainage systems to keep the tracks from puddling up.

From Fridays to Saturdays, Skyline Luge KL will be operating from 10am until 10pm on weekdays with the exception of Wednesday, where it will be open from 10am until 6pm.

Pricing for the Skyline Luge starts from RM50 for two luge rides and RM80 for five luge rides.

The Skyride is a four-seater chairlift that brings visitors to the top of the hill before they embark down in their luge carts. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The Gamuda Luge Gardens also feature a variety of commercial and leisure components which includes retail shops alongside an amusement park named FunPark, and a waterplay attraction called Big Bucket Splash.

For more information on the Skyline Luge KL, please click here.