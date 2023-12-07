KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Health and wellbeing company Amway, held an immersive health expo recently and drew a crowd of over 8,000 people, to embark on the 90th-anniversary celebration for its Nutrilite brand of vitamins and dietary supplements.

In the early 1900s, Nutrilite founder Carl Rehnborg studied the health and wellness needs of people in Asia and recognised the significance of more plant-based food with the right nutrients and minerals for the human body. Backed by 90 years of science and research, Nutrilite is recognised as the only global vitamin and mineral brand to grow, harvest and process plants in its certified organic farms.

Amway’s goal of promoting well-being and encouraging people to live healthier is exemplified via the recently launched Nutrilite Gut Reset Health Management Programme which focuses on rebalancing the human gut microbiome.

In a survey conducted with 1,045 Malaysian respondents, 63 per cent reported that “Weight” is the top health concern/goal, followed by “Stress” (47 per cent), “Sleep” (46 per cent) and “Heart” (44 per cent).

The Nutrilite Gut Reset Health Management Programme helps prospects achieve their weight and fat loss goals through healthier nutrition, combined with supplement products to stimulate a healthier gut microbiome, more physical activity, sleep, mental health, and supportive communities.

Michael Duong, Amway Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei Managing Director, said “The Nutrilite Gut Reset Health Management program starts with weight management goals, but we also offer individual health screening through an exclusive partnership with leading Malaysian diagnostic company Innoquest Pathology, to raise people’s awareness of their health factors and risks for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as hypertension, heart diseases, and diabetes.”

“Amway wholeheartedly supports the Malaysian government’s efforts to address the growing health crisis of NCDs, which are linked to 73% of adult deaths, by addressing the risk factors, encouraging greater health awareness & diagnosis, adoption of healthy lifestyles, and strengthening preventative care,” elaborated Michael.

A full download and guidance on the Gut Reset Weight Management programme can be clicked here and here.

Dr Sam Rehnborg, President of Nutrilite Health Institute (son of Nutrilite founder Carl Rehnborg), graced the expo to embark the year-long 90th-anniversary series of activities. Other guests-of-honour present at the event included Doug DeVos and Steve Van Andel, Amway’s Co-Chairmen, the sons of Amway founders Rich DeVos and Jay Van Andel, respectively; Milind Pant, Amway Chief Executive Officer, and Asha Gupta, Amway Asia Regional President, all of whom also participated in a special leadership rally for the Amway Business Owners.

Dr Rehnborg said, “Malaysia’s Gut Reset Health Management campaign is a significant milestone for Amway. It helps reinforce the Nutrilite brand’s global leadership position as we approach our 90th anniversary next year. We wholeheartedly support initiatives that focus on the promotion of healthy lifestyles, and we are committed to making a positive impact on national health and wellbeing.” Learn more about the Nutrilite brand and its products here.

Held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the Nutrilite Experience Day was packed with fun learning and interactive activities that included health talks by experts, Gut Reset testimonials sharing, and a journey into Nutrilite brand origins through a time tunnel. It was further enlivened by the exclusive attendance of Malaysia’s two athletes, national diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri and national shuttler Goh Sze Fei, who shared tips from their amazing journeys.

Duong said, “Amway Malaysia will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, and we remain committed to our Nutrilite & Amway founders’ vision of Helping People Live Better, Healthier Lives, from helping people pursue financial well-being, personal growth, a healthy body, healthy mind, community connection, and contributing to environmental sustainability.”