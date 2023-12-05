KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Model Ridzman Zidaine set another achievement for the country as he became the first Malaysian to open for Louis Vuitton.

At Louis Vuitton's recent Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Show in Hong Kong, the 23-year-old was elegantly dressed in a white suit complimented by a Keepall bag.

The Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection was designed by American rapper and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams who became Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director in February 2023.

Williams posted a video of the stunning collection, prominently featuring Ridzman’s white suit as the standout look.

The theme of the collection featured a nautical sailor motif to ‘reinvent the seafarers wardrobe’ according to Louis Vuitton.

The show was held in the waterfront of the Avenue of Stars at night in keeping with the tropical theme, capturing ‘the spirit of travel’.

Ridzman is no stranger to modelling for the big fashion houses, having walked the runway for Hermes, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Homme Plissé Issey Miyake among other renowned brands.

He was also the first Malaysian model to be featured at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

Back at home Ridzman appeared on the cover of Men's Folio magazine in March 2022 donning a full look from Yves Saint Laurent.