BANGI, Dec 4 — Being a dyslexic did not dishearten the spirits of 22-year-old Amer Adham Kamaruddin to succeed just like any other normal able person.

Though he had to go through much, including being ridiculed by some members of society as well as his classmates, Amer Adham took up the challenge to show these people that dyslexics can succeed.

He went through difficulties in his studies at school, but went on to master his culinary skills which led him to open his cafe, Dyslexia Cafe MY in Section 9, Bandar Baru Bangi here two years ago.

“If you have dyslexia, friends always tease you and say you are not clever...and because ot it, I had to attend a special school after finding out about my learning disabilities,” he told Bernama recently.

“I developed interest in cooking at age five, helping my grandmother in the kitchen.”

Amer Adham Kamaruddin in his kitchen at Dyslexia Cafe MY in Section 9, Bandar Baru Bangi, December 4, 2023. — Bernama pic

After his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, he enrolled in the Cilantro Culinary Academy and then did his industrial training at the Pullman KLCC hotel under Chef Syamsul. Here, he had the opportunity to learn various types of cooking with other experienced chefs,” he said.

“After training, I started a small business from home for about two months before Chef Syamsul called me to return to the hotel...Later, I resigned to open my cafe in Novemeber, 2022.”

A former student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Amer Adham said Dyslexia Cafe MY serves various types of western and Asian food which have been adapted to appeal to local taste.

“The main aim for opening the cafe was to give awareness to the community about dyslexia. Parents come by with their children and want to know more about the disorder,” said Ameer Adham, who is proficient in Japanese and Western cuisine.

He employed his friend Abdul Qhaliq Al Azfari Muhammad, 25, who also has dyslexia as a pastry chef and “coffee master”.

Amer Adham who is married to Nurul Iman Irfannie Izral, 22, expresses his appreciation to his mother, Nor Haslinda Mohd Hanafiah, 48, for her unwavering support.

After a year of operating in Bandar Baru Bangi, Amer Adham said Dyslexia Cafe MY has temporarily closed and will resume operations from the end of this month at a new venue in Selaseh Commerical Centre in Batu Caves, Selangor. — Bernama