KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Good kuih is hard to come by.

What you see at most eateries is usually sourced from a large supplier.

It does the job to give you a sweet uplift but it can get kind of boring, eating the same taste every time.

Hence I'm always on the lookout for new traders like Kuih Lovers, which has been on my radar for some time.

Unfortunately I never got my act together to try their kuih offerings before they took a hiatus.

In late November, their business model changed with the launch of Kuih Lovers By The Roadside.

It opened up a chance to quickly grab their kuih at makeshift stalls in Damansara Heights, Sri Hartamas and Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

When you walk up to the stall and browse the variety of kuih, you immediately get an idea of what their best sellers are as those would sell out first.

This would be the Apam Beras (RM3 for three pieces). It took me two visits before I scored this kuih.

Pretty in pastel hues, these look like roses.

It's soft with a light bouncy bite and most importantly, not wet. Sprinkle the freshly grated coconut to give it more flavour.

This makes a great breakfast bite for me with coffee.

The 'Kaswi' is fragrant with pandan and best paired with a pop of freshly grated coconut.

The Kaswi (RM3 for four pieces) was also a random pick that turned out to be another winner.

You get a distinct pandan fragrance the moment you pop open the box.

I like how their recipe yields a Kaswi with a slightly softer texture compared to those bouncier ones found everywhere.

Each piece needs a generous mountain of freshly grated coconut to make for a flavourful bite of pandan and coconut.

You also have other varieties like their Seri Muka, Apam Solo and Lapis Pelangi.

'Seri Muka' (front) is soft with well cooked glutinous rice while the Apam Solo (back) hides a surprise of grated coconut flavoured with gula Melaka inside.

The Seri Muka (RM3 for four pieces) is a layered kuih with pandan custard on top and glutinous rice at the bottom.

My test for this kuih is if the glutinous rice is steamed thoroughly and this one passed since I didn't find any hard grains inside the kuih.

However, my personal preference would be a silkier custard and maybe a richer glutinous rice layer with coconut milk, giving a more decadent bite.

For the Apam Solo (RM2 for two pieces), this spongy texture is much fluffier compared to the Apam Beras. It also hides a surprise inside...grated coconut flavoured with gula Melaka.

Pretty colours brighten up the day with the 'Lapis Pelangi'.

And if you like pretty colours, the Lapis Pelangi (RM3 for four pieces) will make you happy.

The layers are thicker than the usual thin ones. So if you like peeling it layer by layer to eat it individually, it's a much thicker bite.

It's softer compared to the usual bouncier types but I guess, it's more palatable for all.

Find the stalls by the roadside for a quick pick-me-up for the day; this is the stall at Damansara Heights, in front of the CIMB Bank Plaza Damansara.

Generally, all the kuihs they do aren't too sweet, making it a good treat for afternoon tea or a snack with a cup of coffee.

With all the delicate pastel hues, it also makes a pretty treat for the table, so bring out your phone and flood your social media with pictures to tempt others.

Kuih Lovers stalls can be found at the following locations:

Stall in front of CIMB Bank Plaza Damansara



Jalan Medan Setia 1



Damansara Heights



Kuala Lumpur

Open: 7am to 10am (Tuesday to Friday)

Stall next to Petronas Station



Jalan Sri Hartamas 1



Sri Hartamas



Kuala Lumpur

Open: 7am to 10am (Tuesday to Friday)

Stall in front of Masjid At-Tawqa



Jalan Datuk Sulaiman



Taman Tun Dr Ismail



Kuala Lumpur

Open: 11am to 2pm (Tuesday to Friday)

Follow their Instagram: @kuihlovers for updates on change of operating times

