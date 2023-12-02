KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — For fans of Italian luxury fashion house Tod's, here's breaking news.

Italy-born designer Matteo Tamburini has been appointed as the creative director of its Women's and Men's collections.

The first collection under Tamburini's creative direction will be Tod’s Autumn-Winter 2024/25 Women’s collection, presented during the next fashion week in Milan in February 2024.

“Tamburini is a talented creative. His modern vision of high quality and Italian lifestyle will definitely bring an added value to our brand,” said Tod's Group president and CEO Diego Della Valle in a statement yesterday.

“Tamburini will develop a creative team of highly skilled people with an in-depth understanding of the luxury world,” he added.

“I am honoured and excited to join the Tod's family and become part of a brand that is so closely tied to my origins and memories,” said Tamburini.

“I identify myself with the brand's values and the continuous pursuit of high quality and style it has undertaken until now, and I look forward to contributing with my expertise,” he added.

Tamburini was born in 1982 in Urbino. After studying Fashion and Design, he entered the world of fashion in the early 2000s, working for major luxury brands including his most recent experience at Bottega Veneta since 2017.

In Malaysia, Tod's is located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. For details, visit here.