KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — It has been a busy time for lifestyle events in the Klang Valley.

From Emporio Armani's celebrity Thai guest to Getha Bedding’s partnership with GSC, there were plenty of activities to drum up excitement.

Here, we have compiled five noteworthy events that happened in KL recently.

The new store at Pavilion KL has been relocated close to its former location with a revamped new look. — Picture courtesy of Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani

A glamorous party marked the opening of Italian brand Emporio Armani's new store at Pavilion KL, relocated close to its former location with a revamped new look.

The event was graced by popular Thai actor and style icon Nani Hirunkit, who attracted a large crowd of fans who patiently waited for him for hours.

Celebrities and social media influencers spotted were Hael Husaini, Eyka Farhana, Alvin Chong, Mierul Aiman, Ameera Khan and Jane Chuck. The event also featured a DJ set by Ashley Lau.

Covering a floor area of 252 square metres, the display concept was crafted by Giorgio Armani with his team of architects, exuding a concept of ethereal lightness. The store walls artfully generate a sense of rhythm, guiding visitors into its ambience.

At Aurum TRX, Getha promises an opulent end-to-end journey with its plush, new facilities. — Picture courtesy of GSC

Getha and Aurum Theatre

Aurum Theatre and Getha Bedding have enjoyed a strategic partnership since the inaugural launch of the former at Midvalley Southkey, Johor Baru in 2019, followed by The Gardens Mall.

Committed to elevating the luxury cinema segment, Aurum Theatre and Getha recently reaffirmed their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony, timely with the upcoming launch of Aurum TRX, an ultra-luxe cinema set to open by early 2024.

At Aurum TRX, Getha promises an opulent end-to-end journey with its plush, new facilities at each touchpoint. The three Getha Lux Suites will feature all-new recliners complete with built-in mini-fridges.

“We are ready to continue to excite the audience with world-class comfort, using the most lavish of materials to complement the movie on screen,” said Getha group chief executive officer Melissa Tan.

Club Med Kiroro Grand offers direct access to untouched ski domain. — Picture courtesy of Club Med

Club Med

The pioneer of all-inclusive holidays Club Med recently hosted Let it Ski media event in KL.

It was an evening of après-ski inspired cocktails and canapés as they revealed the results of their inaugural Snow Report Survey for Malaysia, a research-driven outline on the local market’s insights on winter getaways.

Club Med Malaysia and Singapore general manager Olivier Monceau was present to share the findings, as well as his thoughts on the future of snow holidays for the Malaysian market.

They also announced the new Club Med Kiroro Grand which opened yesterday (December 1), following Club Med Kiroro Peak last year.

Thanks to its location within the Kiroro domain that sees the highest average of snowfall of 21 metres in Hokkaido and 160 days of winter, it promises an elevated mountain vacation delivered with signature programming that will continue to draw families.

Club Med Kiroro Grand offers direct access to untouched ski domain with 23 courses for all levels and pristine off-piste ski slopes across Asari and Nagamine mountains.

For more information, visit here.

Bulthaup is the kitchen of choice for La Cura Wellness Retreat in Spain. — Picture by Jorge de Jorge

Bulthaup

Considered to be the world’s most premier kitchen brand, Bulthaup is now into its third generation, fully embracing its pedigree of German culture with a focus on design integrity and engineering. Till today, the legacy of Gerd Bulthaup's masterpiece lives on in the brand's distinctive designs.

In Malaysia, Bulthaup is exclusively available at XTRA Furniture, which recently shared a lifestyle campaign. It showcased how Bulthaup is the kitchen of choice for Spain's La Cura Wellness Retreat, which focuses on sustainability, agriculture and wellness.

The retreat's co-founder Mabel Noyen — who is also a yoga master — can be seen working her culinary magic in the kitchen, fully equipped with Bulthaup equipment.

The kitchen features an island with 16 stools and a large dining room, while organic food grown in the farm is the primary source for local dishes.

XTRA Furniture is located in The Gardens Mall, KL. For more details, visit here.

Marini (third from left) with Winchester (fourth from left) and the other winners. — Picture courtesy of The Marini’s Group

Viva Marini Bartending Competition

The 2023 Viva Marini Bartending Competition at Marini’s on 57 Lounge saw 10 finalists showcase their creativity, knowledge, techniques and different bartending styles to deliver the ultimate cocktail to the judges.

At the end of the evening, Amanda Wan Winchester of Wholly Spirits was named best bartender of the night and winner of the RM10,000 cash prize.

Winchester presented Money Pot as her Celebration-themed concoction, a generous sharing drink which contains Haku Vodka, oolong tea honey, lemon juice, passionfruit soda and champagne. For the disco-themed cocktail, she crafted The Sun Never Sets, which is a Tequila Sunrise meets Garibaldi and Mezcal Negroni drink that contains Machetazo Cupreata Mezcal, Campari, Cucielo Rosso and fluffy orange juice.

First runner-up was Jason Dennis D’Cruz of Te Amo while Matthew ‘Mattman’ Joseph of BAC Bar was the second runner-up. Lee Wei Lung of Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur won fourth place while Ram Prasad of BAC Bar took fifth.

"We are thrilled and honoured to have had so many amazing talents behind the bar and our judges were once again impressed by the high standards and levels that were seen,” said The Marini’s Group founder and owner Cavaliere Modesto Marini.

"We look forward to seeing more displays of excellence next year and definitely welcome global participation,” he added.