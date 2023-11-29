KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Exchange TRX, the city’s new social heart, has finally rolled out the red carpet yesterday after a much-anticipated wait.

Poised to be a world-class lifestyle hub, the retail mall houses 400 stores, representing 400 brands across four floors.

Despite Wednesday being a business mid-week day, Malaysians swarmed the mall in hordes when it opened its doors at the exact time of 11.08am.

A lion dance performance in front of French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, located at the main entrance. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Roads leading to The Exchange TRX were packed with cars as an eager crowd built up outside the Raintree Plaza entrance to the mall.

They were ushered in by lion dance performances followed by a Christmas parade, featuring Santa Claus and his whimsical elves spreading festive vibes.

The Exchange TRX can be accessed through the main entrance offering valet parking, the Raintree Plaza entrance and a pedestrian link connecting the mall’s concourse level to the Tun Razak Exchange MRT station.

Greetings patrons entering through the main entrance is renowned French luxury house Louis Vuitton, flanked by Gucci and Dior.

Other big names occupying the ground floor include luxury jewelry giant Tiffany & Co., French brands Chaumet, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent, among others.

Malaysia’s first and largest luxury Japanese department store Seibu stands on the right of the main entrance, followed by Giorgio Armani and Chanel boutiques.

A Christmas parade, featuring Santa Claus and his elves, will take place every weekend until Christmas at the main entrance. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Redefining elegance, the mall’s first floor is home to American beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret, Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski and Japan’s leading anti-ageing skincare brand Elixir, alongside other cosmetics and accessory brands.

Further enticing foodies, Thai restaurant Busaba, Italian restaurant and pizzeria Steffania and Japanese restaurant OMI serving premium wagyu rice bowls will open their doors here soon.

The mall’s second floor, linked to the country’s second tallest building, The Exchange 106, hosts several renowned labels such as Dyson, Puma and more.

GSC’s flagship ultra-luxurious boutique cinema, Aurum Theatre, is also slated to welcome movie buffs to an extravagant cinema experience here very soon.

The 10-acre rooftop TRX City Park features a playground, ‘play cave’, and an inspirational garden, among others. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Perched atop the lifestyle hub is the 10-acre rooftop TRX City Park, a recreational haven for Malaysians from all walks of life.

The park hosts a playground, a ‘play cave’ and an inspirational garden that sets the mood for a contemplative evening, among others.

Those seeking some fresh air can journey through the “Forest Walk” trail surrounded by lush greenery and a breathtaking skyline.