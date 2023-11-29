PETALING JAYA, Nov 29 — Life-size Barbies in all shapes and sizes in the form of influencers and celebrities turned up to board Bonia’s Pink Style Express, a newly-opened train-like pop-up shop at Sunway Pyramid Mall.

Specially built to launch the Barbie x Bonia capsule collection for the festive season, the 120-foot-long Barbie-themed train offers a chance for shoppers to get up close and personal with Bonia’s Barbie-inspired ready-to-wear that includes jogger pants, shorts, bomber jacket and a wide range of accessories.

“This is your chance to be Barbie herself so make sure when you enter the train, you imagine yourself in a toy world,” said Bonia marketing communications senior manager Shawn Loong, adding that the extensive range of products are made of the finest materials including crystals from the Czech Republic.

Loong (left) and Bonia Corporation CEO Datuk Sri Daniel Chiang, Make-A-Wish Malaysia CEO Irene Tan, Bonia Group chairman S.S. Chiang and Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO HC Chan pose at the Powered by Purpose Wall. — Pictures courtesy of Bonia

“Not only do they look nice but I guarantee the moment you touch it, you can feel the difference in quality, that’s something we really want you guys to experience and enjoy.”

Decked out in glorious pink with an 18-foot Xmas tree made of oversized gift boxes, the Barbie train also features a Powered by Purpose Wall with the names of 50 critically-ill children from Make-A-Wish Foundation Malaysia and each child’s desired toy.

“We had a little boy named Uwais here earlier but he couldn’t stay on because he’s still tired from his trip to Legoland and needed to go home and rest,” said Make-A-Wish Malaysia CEO Irene Tan in her speech.

“For a family like Uwais’, a trip to Legoland meant putting aside all the terrible memories of the past three years of treatment for his acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. To get away from the pain, side-effects and hospital stays and spend time as a family and being kids once again, so we are really glad we could grant that wish for Uwais.”

When Make-A-Wish Malaysia grants a wish to a sick child, they craft it specially for the child, based on his or her illness and ongoing treatment.

On the actual wish day, the whole family is included as the family’s life has been turned upside down in adjusting to the care of the stricken member.

“I hope shoppers here can help bring some festive cheer to these children during their treatment,” said Tan. "Every child has listed a specific toy that they want, and when you purchase a Bonia item valued at RM900 and above, Bonia and Mattel will sponsor that gift.”

The Barbie x Bonia: Pink Style Express collection displayed in a special ‘Barbie train’ for the festive season. — Picture courtesy of Bonia

Until December 25, for every RM900 spent in a single purchase from the Barbie x Bonia: Pink Style Express collection, shoppers will get the chance to select a child they’d like to support from the Powered by Purpose Wall and grant a heartfelt gift.

This personalised connection goes beyond gifting as shoppers can also send a heartfelt note to the chosen child.