KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Peugeot E-2008 will be making its way to our market next year. This was revealed by the Chief Operating Officer (Asean and General Distributors) of Stellantis, Daniel Gonzalez in a recent interview with The Star’s automotive division, CarSifu.

Truth be told, the arrival of the EV in Malaysia has been anticipated since 2021. In fact, it was just a few months ago that Peugeot’s distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Auto Alliance previewed the E-2008 during the Malaysia Autoshow 2023.

However, Peugeot has decided to reveal the facelift model in the same week. Hence, it is not surprising that the EV will only be making its way here in 2024, presumably in the form of the new facelift model.

Peugeot E-2008 quick specs

Aside from bringing new exterior design to the EV which includes the French brand’s new logo that was introduced in 2021, Peugeot has also provided the E-2008 facelift (FL) model with a bigger 54kWh battery.

The facelift version is also equipped with a slightly more powerful 115kW (154hp) electric motor. Together, they have enabled the E-2008 FL to deliver an improved WLTP-rated range over its predecessor from 345km to 406km.

Regarding charging, the E-2008 FL comes standard with a 7.4kW onboard single-phase AC charger. According to the French automaker, it takes around 4 hours and 40 minutes to charge the electric SUV from 20% to 80% using its AC charger.

The AC charging time could be reduced further though by opting for the optional 11kW onboard three-phase AC charger. The EV also supports DC fast charging of up to 100kW which cuts down the 20% to 80% charging time to just 30 minutes. — SoyaCincau