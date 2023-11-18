NEW YORK, Nov 18 — It’s an essential of shimmery makeup looks and children’s craft projects. Loved by many, glitter is also loathed by an equal number for being particularly hard to get out of skin, carpets, clothes and more. And this property has prompted some US web users to find a new use for it — as a tool to keep an eye on their companions and help them to detect the slightest lie or infidelity, or to take revenge on an ex who has cheated on them.

Anyone who uses glittery makeup or wears clothes that incorporate glittery elements is aware of this basic truth: it leaves traces or residue that are very difficult to get rid of completely. This shiny substance tends to spread everywhere, and it can even linger on surfaces or in crevices for days, even weeks. It’s this long-lasting property that, according to some users, makes glitter an ideal tool for keeping an eye on one’s partner. better half. Some social media users, mainly female, are flooding TikTok with videos in which they hide glitter everywhere to test their partner’s loyalty, or just to keep an eye on them.

Chrissy J, for example, advises women who suspect their significant other is cheating on them to hide glitter in the car’s passenger vanity mirror. If your partner lets another woman into the car, she’ll open the passenger-side sun visor and mirror, thus releasing the hidden glitter particles. The glitter would then spread throughout the car and become “proof” of infidelity, or at least that someone opened the car mirror....

In fact, this TikTok user is a big fan of using glitter for various purposes such as applying it throughout the house to check if her husband has done the cleaning in the bathroom that he said he would do or to see when her sister “steals” her shoes. All “just for fun,” she notes in her tagline.

Some social media users, however, claim to be using this shiny powder to get revenge on someone. A myriad of videos show women pouring glitter absolutely everywhere in their former partner’s apartment, as well as in their shoes and clothes. All to the tune of a “girl power” song. “I did this to my ex ...and safe to say his xbox looked very pretty,” reads the comments on a video reposted by Moxi Moments in which a woman fills the pockets of a man’s pants with glitter. Some videos even imply that users have considered pouring glitter into the water hose connected to the washing machine. Whether or not it’s staged for a video, it’s yet another video phenomenon on TikTok that some users are watching in droves. — ETX Studio