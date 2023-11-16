KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Post offices were once the busiest places in cities as people gathered to pay bills, send letters and receive packages.

In the age of online transactions, e-commerce and social media, Pos Malaysia is transforming their services to meet the new demands of Malaysians.

In an effort to bring in a new generation of customers, Pos Malaysia Bhd has opened a second Pos Shop convenience store at Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields.

The first Pos Shop was launched at Jalan Medan Tuanku in May 2023.

The Brickfields store aims to bring the best retail experience to the community by offering a wide range of beverages, desserts, snacks and personal care products at slashed prices.

The Brickfields store aims to bring the best retail experience to the community. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Launched alongside is Pos Kafe, which will serve freshly brewed coffee, vanilla and chocolate soft serve ice cream for the working crowd on the way to the office.

According to Pos Malaysia Group Chief Transformation & Digital Officer Sumesh Rahavendra, the store hopes to bring value to Brickfields’ vibrant community.

“Pos Malaysia has been in Brickfields for over 30 years and it’s an area that’s close to our hearts,” said Sumesh at a media launch this afternoon.

“The launch of this Pos Shop is aligned with our overall strategy to continuously transform our offerings to stay relevant to the communities’ needs.”

“We hope people can take a small break from their busy schedules to grab a kopi or teh tarik and enjoy nasi lemak or curry puff as they take in Brickfields’ sights.”

He also said that Pos Shop and Pos Kafe hope to bring in younger Malaysians to the post office.

Pos Malaysia plans to expand the retail concept to multiple outlets across Malaysia in Pahang, Selangor, Johor and Melaka by the end of the year.

Rahavendra said that the Pos Shops will be configured based on the locations they are in. with the outlet either being Pos Shop, Pos Kafe or a combination of the two.

Pos Shop Brickfields is open 6am to 12am daily and is located at Jalan Tun Sambanthan.