KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — It's time to stop and smell the roses. French cosmetics and perfumery brand Parfums Christian Dior has debuted its Dior Prestige Rose Gallery in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Located on level six of Permata Sapura, the much-hyped pop-up gallery is opened to members of the public till October 22, from 10am to 5.30pm daily.

The space has been transformed into a sensorial rose gallery including an interactive immersive room, bespoke personalisation, engraving and dedicated consultation services.

The gallery has also unveiled the first Dior Rose Cafe, specially conceived for the KL event.

Advertisement

Guests can indulge in gourmet delicacies inspired by the iconic Rose De Granville and barista-made beverages emblazoned by the house's logo. Within their view is a lush outdoor garden featuring thousands of artificial flowers, inspired by the rose garden in Normandy.

“The rose garden with the Petronas Twin Towers as its backdrop was breathtaking,” said emcee-actress Bernie Chan, who visited the gallery on its first day.

“The fact that they incorporated 30,000 roses throughout the gallery was indeed magical,” said fashion designer Celest Thoi.

“I also enjoyed the cafe; they served canapés that were too pretty to eat,” added Thoi.

Visitors can discover the brand's products including new anti-ageing serum Prestige Le Nectar Premier. — Picture courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

Visitors can also discover the brand's new anti-ageing serum Prestige Le Nectar Premier as well as signature products La Micro-Huile De Rose Advanced Face Serum and La Creme.

“From the smell to the texture, Prestige Le Nectar Premier is exquisite,” said Chan, who described Dior as one of her favourite beauty brands.

For more details on Dior Prestige Rose Gallery, visit here.