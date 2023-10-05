KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The first Tesla supercharging station in Johor is now open to the public at Sunway Big Box Retail Park.

The station, equipped with four supercharges, aims to facilitate both Malaysian and Singaporean Tesla owners to have seamless cross-country road trips.

To commemorate the new opening, Tesla owners can enjoy a special supercharging rate of RM0.63 per kWh until October 8.

Thereafter, the supercharger fee will be set at RM1.25 per kWh.

According to reports, users in Singapore are charged S$0.48 (RM1.65) per kWh for using the Tesla supercharger station.

Johor’s supercharger station is the second in Malaysia following the recent opening of the Pavilion KL station.

The station is capable of 250kW max power, which means a Model Y vehicle can regain up to 270 kilometres of charge in just 15 minutes.

However, there is also an idle fee of up to RM4 per minute.

This means, if you have finished charging and leave your vehicle parked there, you will be charged up to RM4 per minute for hogging the station.

Users are encouraged to check their Tesla app for notification when charging nears completion to avoid idle fees.

Supercharger station details, including ideal fees incurred, are available in the app.