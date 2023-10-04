KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — After being called out as a bully at school, ATV Miss Asia Pageant Malaysia winner Luwe Xin Hui is now being accused of using third parties to do her university assignments.

A social media user had taken to Chinese social media and e-commerce platform Xiaohongshu to share the allegation with screen capture of a purported conversation between Luwe and them.

In the screen capture, there was also receipt of payment made to the person who did the assignment.

The person who posted the allegation claimed they are coming forward now after being made aware of the school bullying issue, moretify.com reported.

The latest allegation came as pageant organiser ATV News said they would investigate earlier claims of Luwe bullying her school mates although the 23-year-old Malacca native had admitted to her wrong doing.

The organiser appealed for more time as the issue was complicated and promised the voices of all parties would be heard.

Last week, Luwe had admitted to being a bully at school but denied the number of victims involved were as many as 80 people as alleged on social media.

In a video posted on Asia Television News's Instagram, Luwe admitted to having bullied two of her former classmates, calling one of them “Egyptian Pharaoh” but denied she coined the nickname.

At the time of writing, neither Luwe or Asia Television News had responded to the latest allegations.