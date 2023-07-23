BATU GAJAH, July 23 — Visitors of Lat House Gallery will be able to enjoy free admission to view famous cartoonist Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid’s works featured there.

The local cartoonist, who better known as Lat, expressed hope that the gallery will make entry fees affordable to visitors once the free admission period ends, as many of them were local families and children who appreciated his works of art and could enjoy the uniqueness of Rumah Bumbung Lima or Rumah Limas, which showcases his life’s work.

“I’m happy to see children and local visitors come from far away to see my work. If possible, let the tickets be cheap, affordable for all of them,” he said when met by Bernama at the gallery yesterday, adding that visitors would always be able to feel his presence there, even though he would not be there physically so often.

“If there is an invitation then I will come. This gallery represents me. All my history and achievements are immortalised here, including the replica of the old house where I lived with my mother, father and five siblings, (so) those who visit will feel my presence here,” he explained.

He also shared the various plans by the Perak State Museum Board at the gallery, including his own workshops and seminars with famous cartoonists from all over the country such as Ujang, Rossem and Sireh.

During Bernama’s visit to the gallery yesterday, many visitors had already showed up by the time it opened at 10am, eagerly checking out the cartoonist’s works up close.

A large poster of Lat, all styled up astride a motorcycle he bought at the age of 17, adorns a corner of the gallery, while the cartoonist’s favourite table is tucked into another corner, momentos of his long and colourful career that began in 1963.

Visitors were also snapping up various souvenirs on sale, from T-shirts, key chains, mugs to hats, all emblazoned with scenes or characters from Lat’s cartoons through the decades.

Bernama also managed to reach out to Perak State Museum Board director Mohamad Amir Mohd Dahalan, who informed that the museum ticket prices would be announced in the future.

He also proudly shared that over 11,000 visitors had been to the gallery since its opening in July 9. The museum was officially opened on July 8 by Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, who also bestowed the title of ‘Seniman Diraja’ on Lat.

“Various interesting events will be held at this gallery such as a drawing workshop with Datuk Lat and a ‘Lat and Friends’ programme,” he added.

The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm, Sundays to Tuesdays, while admission is free until early September. — Bernama