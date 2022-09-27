One of the many pieces offered by Kamirra Tutan. — Picture courtesy of Kaimirra Tutan

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A new luxury jewellery brand from Canada has made its debut in the Klang Valley.

Kaimirra Tutan recently launched its maiden collections that feature ammolite (a rare and highly sought-after gem) at its first location in Midvalley Megamall.

Sourced from mines in the Bearpaw Formation that stretches from Alberta to Saskatchewan in Canada, the brand’s ammolite gems are harvested by partners in ways that avoid negative environmental impact.

“We’ve collaborated with Korite, the largest commercial producer of ammolite in the world, to sustainably and ethically source natural gems for our pieces,” said Damien Foo, managing director of Kaimirra Tutan.

“Since our inception in 2010, we’ve worked hard with our head office and expert curators in Canada to obtain genuine ammolite of the highest quality. This year sees us finally able to showcase those offerings to our clientele,” Foo added.

The store is designed with Egyptian-inspired motif, displaying the brand’s handcrafted pieces. — Picture courtesy of Kaimirra Tutan

In line with its appreciation of the finer things in life, the brand celebrates the world’s only multi-coloured gemstone through the customisation of bespoke pieces that offer customers a sense of true ownership.

The store is designed with Egyptian-inspired motif, displaying the brand’s handcrafted pieces as well as large, uncut ammolite gems to showcase the original form of the fossils from which they came.

Ning Baizura counts herself as fan of Kamirra Tutan. The Malaysian singer was a special guest at the jewellery brand’s opening party. — Picture courtesy of Kaimirra Tutan

“I love Kaimirra Tutan for its exquisite ammolites jewellery, it is indeed spectacular,” Malaysian singer Ning Baizura said to Malay Mail.

“It reflects and embodies the personality of a modern woman like me.”

She was a special guest at the brand’s opening party on September 21.

For more details, visit www.kaimirratutan.com.