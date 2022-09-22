(Fromn left) Yoon Jun Cheng, Yong Kai Ping, Yoon Jun Jie and Datuk Teng Chang Khim at the award ceremony recently. ― Picture courtesy of Capsphere

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Malaysian peer-to-peer financing platform Capsphere has become the top five winners of the Selangor Accelerator Programme (SAP) from a pool of 225 start-ups.

The financing platform stood out by demonstrating a clear path for continued success and positive potential impact on this year’s SAP theme titled, “Net Zero, Sustainable and Circular Economy”.

The award was presented by Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation chief executive officer Yong Kai Ping and Selangor state executive councillor for industry and trade Datuk Teng Chang Khim to Capsphere founder and chief executive officer Yoon Jun Jie and chief operating officer Yoon Jun Cheng at a ceremony recently.

Capsphere is an asset-based financing platform that helps small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to obtain funding by matching them with a pool of keen investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

Licensed by the Securities Commission Malaysia, Capsphere’s unique value proposition ensures each financing is secured with an asset ranging from property, machinery, equipment, and more, as collateral for added assurance to investors.

This is to create a win-win for both businesses and Investors to help SMEs are able to benefit from lower interest financing, while investors get to invest with confidence.

Capsphere also recently announced its shariah-compliant financing solutions to capture the Islamic market in line with its mission to promote environmental, social and corporate governance while making business financing more accessible.