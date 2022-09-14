Many Twitter users were angry that the beloved Paddington Bear was being banned at Queen tribute sites. — Picture via instagram/paddingtonbear

PETALING JAYA, September 14 — Many Twitter users were appalled after being advised not to bring Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The news, which was announced by BBC journalist Sally Nugent, was instructed by the Royal Parks bosses, which advised mourners to bring flowers instead of the plush bears and sandwiches.

“There are enough Paddingtons and marmalade sandwiches in the parks at the moment.

“So feel free to bring flowers but maybe don’t bring anymore Paddingtons for now,” Nugent announced two days ago.

On #BBCBreakfast Sally reveals the Royal Parks are asking that people don't leave any more Paddington Bears or marmalade sandwicheshttps://t.co/LnaLUb84yw pic.twitter.com/peTh8Osaul — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 12, 2022

The locations provided for the floral tributes are Green Park and Hyde Park.

Many were dismayed by the news and took to Twitter to vent their disappointments saying that there was nothing wrong with placing the iconic teddy bear plush toys in remembrance for their Queen.

“Not leaving food I can understand, but what’s wrong with toys? “I’m sure local kid charities will be welcoming of them afterwards. A quick wash and done,” wrote one user.

Another user argued saying that it was hypocritical as flowers were not eco-friendly.

“Or don’t leave flowers at all. Surely someone can come up with an eco-friendly memorial item,” wrote @stormhouten.

It is said that the queen and her royal family have long been associated with the classic children’s book character Paddington Bear.

The queen even acted in a skit with the beloved bear — having tea and sharing their love for marmalade in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96 on September 8, after reigning for 70 years.