KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — South-east Asian hospitality operator Ormond Group bagged three prestigious awards at the World Travel Awards recently.

The group’s namesake brand Ormond Hotels and Tune Hotels were voted best in the category by travel professionals, media and travellers worldwide.

The Chow Kit, an Ormond Hotel, was named Malaysia’s leading boutique hotel 2022 for the second consecutive year.

Established in December 2019, The Chow Kit drew contemporary travellers who appreciate simplified luxury.

The hotel design marries crafted tradition with modern comfort and offers meaningful and authentic experiences for its guests who wish to soak up the culture of this vibrant city.

The Ormond Group’s airport hotel, Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 also secured Asia’s best airport hotel 2022, after it previously bagged the top spot in 2019 and 2020, winning over established international contenders such as South Korea’s Grand Hyatt Incheon, Hong Kong’s SkyCity Marriott Hotel and Philippine’s Savoy Hotel Manila.

Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 was also honoured as Malaysia’s best airport hotel 2022.

The brand has welcomed loyal guests since its launch in 2006, providing comfortable, value-driven stays that prioritise quality essentials.

This third win for Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 reinforces the group’s belief that airport hotels need not be a boring, functional experience; and has validated its design and service improvements that were completed in 2017.

Ormond Group chief executive officer Gareth Lim said he was delighted to see the hotels receive recognition at the World Travel Awards.

"We are extremely proud of each and every concept within our portfolio.

"These awards recognise the effort we have put in to change mindsets surrounding hospitality in this region.”

Lim said he believes that design and exceptional customer experience were not just reserved for five-star luxury; and would continue to build on this across all their brands.

To commemorate the special occasion, Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 and The Chow Kit have rolled out attractive offers for guests until September 30, 2022.

Travellers can enjoy room discounts of up to 20 per cent upon check-in at Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 as well as great deals at their six other properties across Malaysia, available exclusively on their website.

Concurrently, The Chow Kit has launched Dine & Discover, an all-new three days two nights experience where rates include daily breakfasts, meals at the restaurant & bar plus a walking tour of its famed historical neighbourhood by a local guide here.