PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 — An American woman is facing criminal charges for causing a fatal car crash while driving under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

The other driver killed in the crash, which occurred in Las Vegas, United States in January, was high on alcohol and methamphetamine.

Summer Butler, 37, is now being charged for driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance, 8 News Now reported yesterday.

Local police said that Butler collided with another car that was making a U-turn in a centre lane, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected from their vehicle.

Police analysis of data from Butler’s car showed that she was driving at 70 mph (112kmh) seconds before the collision occurred.

According to 8 News Now, the speed limit in the area is 40mph (64kmh).

While Butler was having her injuries treated by a paramedic, police said “a small baggie containing a white substance fell out of the left side of her bra” — the substance was confirmed to be cocaine.

Blood tests showed that Butler had cocaine and cannabinoids in her system, and her blood alcohol level was over the legal limit.

Police added that the victim killed in the crash had a blood alcohol level three times above the legal limit, as well as a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine in their system.