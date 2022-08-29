A Malaysian teen caught off guard by a highway patrol officer after he was filmed doing a 'superman' stunt while riding his motorcycle at the East Coast Expressway (LPT1). — Screenshot via Facebook/ Kelab Info Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, August 29 — A local highway patrol officer managed to catch a "superman" in action while patrolling the East Coast Expressway (LPT1) near the Jabor toll plaza on Saturday.

The patrol officers, who were patrolling the highway, were greeted with the stunt by a Malaysian teen on a motorcycle.

The unintentional display of sheer focus by the Malaysian teen was recorded on camera by the patrol officer and the video has since been making rounds on local social media feeds.

In the 21-second clip, the "superman" who was riding a white Honda EX5 on the side of the expressway, was seen in deep thought moments before he realised he was being recorded by the patrol officer.

Upon realising that he was compromised, the teen, who might’ve wished he had super speed at that time, tried to flee the scene.

The Kemaman district police chief, Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan told Kosmo! that the 18-year-old teen from Jengka was recorded by a patrol officer from the Highway Patrolling Police Unit of the East Zone 4 from the Bukit Aman’s investigation and traffic enforcement unit.

"The teen was also seen riding in a zig-zag pattern for a couple of kilometres from Kilometer 248 until Kilometer 250 of the LPT1.

"However, after he saw the police, he sped off,” Hanyan said.

According to the police chief, the teen headed in the Jabor toll plaza direction before he decided to make a U-turn and went against the incoming direction.

The teen then made another U-turn, heading back to the Jabor toll plaza before he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

The teen is now in custody after he was arrested near the Jabor toll plaza on Saturday morning.

Aside from that, the video which has been circulating across social media has also garnered attention online as many local social media users were amused by the clip.

"Let’s take this positively, maybe his back aches lol,” commented Facebook user Vanessa Seri Gilbert II

"I believe I can fly,” joked Facebook user Azida Azreys.

"He was so into it, he didn’t even realise the sound of the police siren,” Facebook user Serama Iwan Tanjung commented.