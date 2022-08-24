WallyGator, a seven-year-old alligator, is in the running to be America's Favourite Pet. — Picture via Facebook/ @wallythegator

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — An alligator from Pennsylvania that provides emotional support is leading in a pet popularity contest, America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom.

The seven-year-old reptile named WallyGator originates from the City of York and reportedly “loves to give hugs”, Fox13 News reported.

It has a dedicated TikTok with a following of more than 68,100 people, courtesy of its owners who operate a reptile rescue.

The contest includes rounds of online votes to determine which animal will be crowned the winner.

Votes can be entered on AmericasFavPet.com for free with one or two votes cast daily depending on the verification method that’s chosen.

Alternatively, people can choose to cast 10 to 250 votes through a monetary donation, which will benefit the Progressive Animal Welfare Society — a nonprofit shelter and rehabilitation organisation based in Lynnwood, Washington.

If WallyGator wins, it will receive a US$10,000 (RM44,860) prize and a two-page spread in InTouch magazine.

The first voting round will narrow the top 20 pets on September 1 according to the contest’s website, which has a live countdown.

WallyGator’s owners started posting videos of his adventures to his TikTok account — @WallyTheAlligator — in April 2022.

The account shows WallyGator going on leashed walks and swims with humans, whom It also allows to offer him hugs and kisses.