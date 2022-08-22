Moonton Games and Hatten Land Limited signed a partnership to transform the Element mall in Melaka into an integrated Esports hub. — Picture courtesy of Hatten Land Limited.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Hatten Land Limited is partnering up with multinational game developer, Moonton Games to transform Melaka’s Element Mall into an integrated Esports hub.

Under the partnership, Moonton Games and Hatten Land will jointly develop the mall, also known as ElementX mall and hotel into the world’s first Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Integrated Esports Hub.

Located within the centre of a Unesco’s World Heritage City, the Element Mall encompasses a gross floor area of 1.88 million square feet of retail and entertainment space spanning across 13 floors.

The MLBB-themed Integrated Esports Hub aims to create experiential interactions and an immersive environment for players and fans, creating new innovative experiences and conducive spaces for gaming and Esports activities.

The MLBB-themed hotel is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023.

According to Hatten Land managing director Datuk Colin Tan, the decision came in as gaming is becoming one of the most engaging forms of entertainment in the world.

“Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has experienced explosive growth globally with Southeast Asia being its key revenue market since its launch in 2016.

“Together with Moonton Games, we share the same commitment in creating a thriving, sustainable Esports and gaming ecosystem in Malaysia and across the region, boosting tourism spending and spurring new growth and opportunities across other business adjacencies,” he said in a statement.

MPL Malaysia marketing lead Fikri Rizal Mahruddin said the partnership is a pivotal move for them to connect more with local MLBB players.

“Our partnership with Hatten Land to launch the world’s first MLBB-themed integrated Esports Hub at ElementX in Melaka is another important experiential initiative for us to connect with our players and fans in a way that other forms of media cannot replicate.

“We look forward to working closely together with Hatten Land to drive more community-driven and crowd-funded events across the region, increasing the popularity of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and winning new fans,” he said.

Developed by Moonton Games, MLBB has more than one billion downloads globally with a consistent player base of 100 million monthly active users.

It is also the leading multiplayer online battle arena game in South-east Asia.