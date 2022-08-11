A 65-year-old Indonesian man divorced his 19-year-old bride after giving her dowry, buying her a house and a car and paying for a trip to Mecca. — Screencapture via Instagram @underc0ver.id

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — A wealthy Indonesian elderly man went viral in May for marrying a 19-year-old girl with a dowry of RM149,346.15.

Two months later, it has been reported that the pair have divorced.

According to Kompas, 65-year-old Haji Sondani married 19-year-old Fia Barlanti on May 18 in West Java, Indonesia.

On top of the dowry, Haji also bought his bride a house and a car.

The marriage was heavily discussed among online users for the couple’s age gap of 47 years and the extravagance of the wedding ceremony.

Following the marriage, the couple reportedly visited the Holy Land in Mecca with the bride’s family to perform the umrah.

All expenses of the trip for the bride’s family members were also paid by Haji.

An Instagram post on August 3 confirmed that the 65-year-old had divorced his bride.

According to a source claiming to be Haji’s neighbour, the couple separated after two months, leaving the elderly man ‘sick’.

Online users have expressed their sympathy towards Haji and Fia.

The reasons behind the couple’s divorce remain unknown.