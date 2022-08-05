An Italian decathlete (in blue) who went commando during a 400-meter race came in last in the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships. ― Screen capture from Twitter/ @SanchezdeCastro

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — An Italian decathlete finished last in his 400-meter race at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships after deciding to go run without his underwear during the event.

This caused his penis to fall out of his loose-fitting shorts, Daily Star reported.

Alberto Nonino had started off promisingly and went past two rivals on the last bend but slowed down in the final straight and was filmed grabbing his crotch up to six times as his competitors went past him and he finished at the back of the pack.

The 18-year-old’s problems down below were immediately cited as the reason for his slow-down. Sports journalist David Sanchez de Castro revealed in a tweet that Nonino's penis escaped from the side of his shorts and he had to hold it because it was not allowing him to run properly.

In a statement issued via his Instagram Stories, Nonino said it was an accident although he did not offer any reasons for going commando.

“I am trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterwards I felt terrible and I am thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later.”

According to the portal, Japanese pole vaulter Hiroki Ogita earned global fame during the 2016 Rio Olympics after his penis appeared to knock off the bar while qualifying while Australian rugby league ace Billy Burns accidentally flashed his private parts during a July 2020 match.