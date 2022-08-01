A woman posing with the giant penis erected on the grave. — Picture via Facebook/Bernardo Reyes ‘El Tigre’

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A Mexican woman who wanted a giant statue of a penis on top of her grave upon her death, got her wish when the structure was erected recently as a “recognition of her love and joy for life”.

Catarina Orduña Pérez's grandson Álvaro Mota Limón told Vice World News that she wanted to break the paradigm of everything Mexican, where things are sometimes hidden because of not having an open mind.

“She was always very avant-garde, very forward-thinking about things,” he reportedly said.

Fondly known as Doña Cata in the small town of Misantla in the eastern state of Veracruz, Pérez had a particular affinity for penises, and what she believed they represented.

Doña Cata, an absolute legend, embodying that big verga energy she was always talking about. #BVE pic.twitter.com/dyfZvKJMw1 — Nathaniel Janowitz (@ngjanowitz) July 28, 2022

“She always said, in the Mexican sense, that we were ‘vergas’,” said Limón.

There are few words in Mexican slang as dynamic as “verga,” which is perhaps best translated in English as “penis” due to its general use as a profanity.

Depending on how it’s phrased, “verga” can be an insult, telling someone to go **** themselves (vete a la verga) or that they are not worth it (vales verga).

Or it can be a compliment, a badge of honour, that if something is “verga,” meaning it’s cool or badass.

Pérez often used it with that sort of colloquial pride when referring to the members of her family as ‘vergas’, according to Limón.

Prior to her death, Pérez had been telling her family and people around Misantla that when she died, she wanted her tomb adorned with a penis.

“She told me that it was her desire so that no one would forget her and that everything we loved about her would be remembered more easily,” he said.