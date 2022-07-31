The Rooftop Cat mural is on a private building along Jalan Pudu in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Touristic area, Jalan Pudu in Kuala Lumpur now has a new colourful mural by Poesy Liang.

The 105ft x 35ft mural, titled the Rooftop Cat is on a private building located next to Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre.

The project was commissioned by an international insurance company and executed by the contemporary artist along with two other graffiti artists, Andrew Yeoh, known as Drew Funk and Edmund Yew known as NesTwo.

Due to the weather, the mural took seven days and nights to complete.

“The original plan was to work from 9pm to 5am believing that seven nights would be sufficient for this job.

“However I completely forgot to factor in weather conditions and thunderstorms turned the whole production upside down.”

Contemporary artist Poesy Liang in the midst of completing the Rooftop Cat mural. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Speaking about the artwork, Liang said the Rooftop Cat is her signature art and is about great aspirations and leadership.

“Somebody who dares to dream would be scaling extraordinary heights to enjoy a view of far horizons.

“From the highest vantage point, the cat might attempt to balance uncomfortably at the pinnacle of a roof risking his life, but as the saying goes, a cat has nine lives.”

The Rooftop Cat artwork has a personal story for Liang that dates back to 2011.

According to her, she started drawing the Rooftop Cat in September 2011 after the world tour of social movement Bald Empathy Movement.

“2012 was with difficult when I had another surgery and the roof of my art studio started to decay.

“I was financially strapped to make repairs due to medical bills.”

Liang said when her rooftop collapsed, a tiny tuxedo cat appeared with his funny antics and distracted her from taking her own life.

“He really looked like the cats in my paintings and I named him Harry Putter.

“From that point on, Harry Putter was drawn into the Rooftop Cat and his character began to develop in song, poetry and other mediums.”