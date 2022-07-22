A local elderly man is being applauded for compassion and love after he was caught on camera rushing to his nephew’s aid who had fainted during a parade in Kajang yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/Alexander Nanta Linggi.

PETALING JAYA, July 22 — A local elderly man is being applauded online for compassion and love after he was caught on camera rushing to help his nephew who fainted during a parade in Kajang yesterday.

This is after the incident was shared on Facebook by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, which has been reshared multiple times online.

The incident took place at the Maktab Penjara Kajang during the ministry’s enforcer parade, which was also participated by 22-year-old Nik Mohamad Adhar Nik Ismadi.

He told Mstar that he was feeling under the weather that day which caused him to faint in the middle of the parade.

During his first fall, Nik Mohamad, who’s also a police officer in Sabah, managed to get back up after getting whispers of encouragement from his mates.

However, he admitted having lost the energy to get back up again the second time around.

This was the moment went the crowd witnessed an elderly man in a pink Baju Melayu, sprinting towards Nik Mohamad until his slippers came undone and he helped Nik get back on his feet and supported him for a short while.

“I remember ‘Abah’ came to my aid. He hugged me and told me to get back up and told me to keep my spirits high while crying.

“He supported me until I could stand properly again,” Nik said, adding that he fell again for the third time afterwards as he had little to no energy left to continue.

As it turns out, the elderly man in the pink Baju Melayu was his uncle, Abdul Aziz Ya’acob, or fondly known to Nik Mohamad as ‘Abah’.

According to Nik Mohamad, Abah and his wife, Rosmawati Ismail, have been like parents to him as they’ve been taking care of him since he was three months old after becoming an orphan. Abdul Aziz, who’s from Pengkalan Kubor, Kelantan, said that he and his wife were visiting one of their sons in Puchong before attending the parade on Thursday.

Abdul Aziz added that Nik Mohamad had been down with fever since he was still in Sabah.

“During the first session, my wife told me that Nik was looking tired. When we met with him before his second session, he told us that he was a bit tired and still feeling feverish.

“However, he still wanted to continue and finish it even though he was tired. After that, we kept a watchful eye on him.

“As soon as I saw him fainting, I immediately ran from under the tent straight to Nik. I didn’t care about my slippers falling off. I helped him get back on his feet even before the medic team arrived,” Abdul Aziz said.

He added that he couldn’t care less about his bare feet, which were burnt on the hot tar as he was more concerned with his nephew’s condition, whom he loved as his own child.

Abdul Aziz went on by helping Nik get back on his feet for a short while before Nik himself requested Abdul Aziz to get back to his seat respectfully.

Unfortunately, he had to watch Nik fall for the third time from afar as he didn’t want to interfere with the medical personnel who were already attending to Nik.

Abdul Aziz, who’s a cab driver, also describes Nik as well-mannered, hardworking, and kind.

“Even when at home, Nik is very close with me. He would often come to hug and kiss me on the cheeks.

“It’s kind of rare for a son to do that. But Nik is not afraid to express his love towards me,” Abdul Aziz said.

Since yesterday, snippets of Abdul Aziz’s selfless action have been circulating across social media which have left social media users touched.

The Facebook post which was initially shared by the minister has garnered over 13,000 likes and have been shared over 9,000 times on Facebook along with over 800 comments from social media users applauding Abdul Aziz’s act.