A woman in China who crossed the river with a steel cable as a child to get to her school decided to return to her village to serve as a medical worker. — Pictures via Twitter/ @wheels_china

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A woman in China, who captured the hearts of the people as a child by crossing a raging river using a steel cable, has decided to return to her village upon graduation.

Yu Yanqia, of the Lisu ethnic group at Nujiang Lisu autonomous prefecture in Yunnan province, graduated from the Kunming Medical University recently and decided to return to her hometown to serve as a medical worker, China Daily reported.

The now 23-year-old had her photograph taken by the media in 2007 while she was crossing the formidable Nujiang River using a pulley.

The then eight-year-old used the steel cable to cross the river to get to school daily.

"I could feel the whispering wind in my ears, the thundering river below me and my quick heartbeat," Yu recalled.

After her photo went viral, a nationwide fundraising was initiated and a bridge was built over Nujiang River to her school the Bula Village Primary School.

"It was like a beacon light, lighting up the dark road in my life, which drove me to study harder," she said.

Yu later entered the Second Clinical Medical College of Kunming Medical University in 2018, becoming the first child from her village to be admitted to college.

"In my past, I met so many people who "lit a path for me", without their help, I would not be who I am now. I am really grateful for their help." Yu added.

Yu said from the moment she became a college student, she decided to give back by dedicating herself to her hometown.