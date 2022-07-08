Fancy a drink without the hangover? A new pill named Myrkl is an anti-hangover tablet marketed as a food supplement and landing at an affordable price point. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 8 — A new pill now available to buy in the United Kingdom is likely to gain a crowd of followers this summer. Developed by a Swedish medical company, the pill in question — called Myrkl — is an anti-hangover tablet marketed as a food supplement and landing at an affordable price point.

Imagine sipping rosé on a sun-drenched terrace without having to fear the effects the morning after. That’s a prospect that’s sure to seduce many people in this summer vacation season. And now, that could actually be possible, claims De Faire Medical, the Swedish medical company that developed Myrkl, the “anti-hangover” pill.

On sale in the United Kingdom since July 5, the pill is also available to pre-order on the lab’s website, shipping to a dozen European countries, priced at £30 for a box of 30 pills, equivalent to around US$36, (excluding shipping costs).

Concretely, this pill promises to decrease the alcohol level in the blood thanks to probiotics. The idea is to break down the alcohol before it reaches the liver and triggers the typical symptoms of what is commonly known as a hangover (headaches, fatigue, nausea, etc.).

To enjoy its benefits, the manufacturer recommends taking two pills prior to drinking, at least one hour and up-to 12 hours before. Guaranteed “100 per cent natural and vegan,” the pill also contains vitamin B12, which supposedly helps boost energy levels. All of which means you can theoretically sip a few cocktails by the pool, while feeling as fresh as a daisy the next day.

But that’s no excuse to overdo it, especially since the pill does not protect against other effects that can cause hangover symptoms, such as dehydration. In other words, taking this pill doesn’t absolve you from drinking water.

Myrkl “is not suited and aimed to alleviate the impact of excess alcohol consumption,” the brand’s website explains. “Myrkl must never be an excuse to drink more alcohol, and you should always limit your alcohol consumption within the government guidelines. Never drink and drive,” the company warns. — ETX Studio