A Thai man has been arrested after breaking into shops selling mobile phones while wearing only his underwear. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A 23-year-old man who only wore underpants when stealing mobile phones from Banana IT stores in Bangkok has been nabbed.

Jeh-isma-ae Hama, dubbed thief in underpants, told police he wore only undergarments when committing the crime as it made him feel confident, Bangkok Post reported.

Provincial Police Region 2 investigation chief Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thamsuthee said police found 31 mobile phones at a rented room on Seri Thai Road when Hama was arrested on Monday.

They also found 58 more phones in another room the suspect rented on Ramkhamhaeng Road.

Both rooms are in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok.

Investigations showed Hama's crime spree began on Jan 27 2021 at the southern border province of Yala.

He told police he chose mobile phone outlets from online maps and that he stole mobile phones as he did not have one when he was younger, unlike his friends.

The loot is later distributed to homeless people at Hua Lamphong railway station and Sanam Luang ground in Bangkok, and also to people in his home province of Narathiwat, in "Robin Hood-style" because he had also been homeless in the past.