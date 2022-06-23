Perodua’s new Alza is now open for bookings. — Screengrab from Twitter/Perodua

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Perodua’s new Alza, which supersedes its predecessor with significant improvements in terms of driving comfort and versatility, is now open for bookings.

Tentatively priced between RM62,000 and RM75,000 (in West Malaysia, without insurance and pre-sales tax), the new Perodua Alza provides greater space for its occupants, while at the same time improving driving stability as the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is designed specifically for both Malaysian drivers and roads.

In a statement today, Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the new Perodua Alza’s fuel efficiency has also been improved with up to potentially 22 kilometres per litre, which is among the best in its class.

The new Perodua Alza also comes with the Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) suite, comprising the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA), Driver Assist, Parking Assist and Headlamp Assist.

Its features include the 360⁰ Panoramic View, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Brake Hold, Rear Disc Brake and a new Drive Mode of Normal, Eco and Power. — Bernama