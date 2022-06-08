Prasarana group president and chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah speaks during the launch of the Comfort and Safe with Rapid KL Campaign at the Kampung Batu MRT Station in Kuala Lumpur, June 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Rapid KL is mobilising more than 1,200 personnel as Rail Ambassadors to assist passengers to plan their journey and get the latest information on exciting programmes, campaigns, events and promotions around the capital.

Prasarana group president and chief executive officer, Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah said the ambassadors had been deployed at 19 Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), and monorail stations since May 17 and were specially trained to interact with passengers.

Among the stations are at Masjid Jamek, IOI Puchong Jaya, Bandar Tasik Selatan, KL Sentral, Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, Maluri, Pasar Seni, Muzium and Cochrane.

“The Rail Ambassadors will share the latest information on the products and services of rail networks and buses and obtain feedback, complaints or suggestions for improvements.

“The ambassadors will be outside the customer service counter, especially during peak hours, wearing an ‘ASK ME’ sash and hat, to make it easier for customers to identify them,” he said when launching the Comfort and Safe (2S) campaign with Rapid KL here today.

Mohd Azharuddin said the Ambassador Rail programme would be expanded to all 149 stations along with its selected rail network and bus hubs within seven months.

He said the 2S campaign was an initiative to strengthen public transport services, which was also driven by the three-month free Hospital Protection Plan (HPP) through collaboration with international insurance company, American International Group Malaysia Insurance Berhad (AIG).

The plan is free to the first 50,000 passengers who successfully apply and register through the PULSE mobile application from next Thursday (June 16), simultaneously with the opening of Phase 1 of the MRT Putrajaya Line.

This policy not only protects passengers when using public transport operated by Rapid KL but at any time they are infected with the listed diseases, they will receive a daily cash allowance of RM50 if hospitalised for up to 14 days. — Bernama