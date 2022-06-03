Natalie Jones was talking about the drug product she had received from her supplier. — Picture via Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — A drug dealer was caught after filming herself talking about her drug business.

Natalie Jones ,35, had recorded a video of herself complaining about the drug product she had received from her supplier, Metro UK reported.

Jones who is from Cwm near Ebbw Vale Wales, left her phone at a relative's house and they found videos and text messages which suggested that she was involved in supplying drugs.

They then notified the authorities and Jones was taken into custody after police raided her house and found snap bags with traces of white powder and a credit card.

According to the authorities, Jones's phone contains nearly 7,000 drug-related messages with some suggesting that Jones used the drugs personally.

She pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in making an offer to supply amphetamine, and possession of amphetamine.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Jones, said his client had "turned her life around” since she committed the offences nearly two years ago.

He said Jones had lost her job as a manager with an unnamed employer following the Covid outbreak and that she no longer used drugs and that she does rugby training twice a week.

The offences took place between July 2020 and October 2020 and Jones is currently serving a sentence of two years and seven months.