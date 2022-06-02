A Thai fisherman almost choked to death after a fish jumped out of the water and went straight down his throat. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A Thai fisherman almost choked to death after a fish jumped out of the water and went straight down his throat.

The spiky freshwater anabas fish got caught between the Thai fisherman's throat and nasal cavity as it tried to escape through his nose, Metro UK reported.

Unable to breathe properly because of the fish, the man was taken to the Phatthalung Provincial Hospital.

The team of medical professionals successfully removed the five-inch-long fish after a one-hour operation.

Hospital officer Sermsri Pathompanichrat said: "Our doctors worked hard to minimise the damage on our patient's organs. They successfully saved the patient.

"The chances of this happening are very low. I have never seen this kind of case before.”

The fish was covered in the man’s blood when it was removed due to its spikes cutting and slicing up his insides causing internal damage.

Doctors were initially confused by what happened to the man on May 22 until X-ray scans confirmed his story.

The fisherman is currently being treated in the hospital and is in stable condition, recovering from his operation wounds.