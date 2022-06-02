A shot of the mangrove forests of the Sunderbans, which Krishna walked through. The area is known for being home to Bengal tigers. — Picture via Unsplash/ Maitheli Maitra

PETALING JAYA, June 2 — A woman from Bangladesh has proven how far she would go for love when she swam across borders to be with her boyfriend in India.

The 22-year-old woman, identified as Krishna Mandal by India Today, not only swam for an hour to reach her destination, but also braved the Sunderbans forest.

The Sunderbans are a mangrove area located around the Bay of Bengal, and the forests are a known habitat for Bengal tigers.

After her arrival in India, Krishna married her boyfriend Abhik Mandal at a temple in Kolkata earlier this week.

However, she has reportedly been arrested by Indian authorities for crossing the border illegally, with police adding that she did not have a passport.

According to India Today, Krishna met her boyfriend on Facebook.

While many commenters on the media outlet’s Instagram page were moved by the romantic gesture and demanded Krishna’s release, others were less impressed.

"When u(sic) watch too many movies,” said one user.

In March, a Vietnamese man attempted to row 2,000 kilometres from Thailand to India on a rafting boat to see his wife, who works in India.

The man hatched this plan after arriving in Bangkok and learning that he could not fly to India without a visa.

He then detoured to Phuket and tried to paddle his way to India.

India Times reported that after 18 days at sea, the man was rescued by Thai fishermen — while he was found with his suitcase and some instant noodles, he neither had a map nor a compass.

Meanwhile in April, a Bangladeshi teen was detained by Indian authorities after he had swam across the border into India to buy chocolates.