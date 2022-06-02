A cobra casually sitting on a railway signal panel in Kota, India — Screencapture via Twitter @journalistjha

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A six-foot cobra was spotted at 5am in a railway officer's panel room in Ravtha Road Station in Kota, India, unbothered by the presence of human beings.

The Daily Pioneer journalist, Deepah Kumar Jha, shared the peculiar sight in a Twitter post that is gaining traction online.

A six feet Cobra sneaked on the table of railway officer at Panel room of Ravtha Road (RDT), Kota Division. It however did not affect train services on the busy section. Station is thronged by thousands of engineering/medical aspirants daily pic.twitter.com/4F0SNoZ1TR — Deepak Kumar Jha (@journalistjha) June 1, 2022

Despite the cobra’s intimidating size, the officer remained calm, patiently waiting for the cobra to leave his workspace.

Twitter commenters admired the Officers courage and were baffled at how the sneaky snake snuck into the railway offices.

I need the calmness levels of that railway officer https://t.co/EToesH5AEa — Akal Arpan Singh (ASB) (@AkalBrar) June 2, 2022

He just wanted to help. https://t.co/d1qF05GztK — Rauðgrani ᚱᛆᚢᚦᚴᚱᛆᚿᛁ (@GraniRau) June 1, 2022

G.I. Joe level railway officer https://t.co/VvQN0sJySW — Stoikiy Muzhik Spock (@M_Jenghiz) June 1, 2022

The appearance of the cobra did not interrupt the train services on the busy section.

Snakes roaming around trains and stations have been reported in the news in India before, with the most recent in 2021, where The Times of India reported another cobra found in Vasco in the Thakkar House Building.

In 2018, passengers on a Mumbai train were thrown into panic when a two-foot-long snake was found coiled around a fan.