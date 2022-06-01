Dobreykin holds up one of the Rosgrud implant options in his promotional video. — Screenshot via Instagram/ drdea

PETALING JAYA, June 1 — A Russian plastic surgeon is offering "experimental” breast implants for "real patriots” who literally want to wear their country next to their hearts.

Yevgeny Dobreykin, 35, caused a stir when he released a promotional video for breast implants called Rosgrud, which translates to ‘Russian breasts’.

The implants have coloured decorative coating, with a choice of either a "classic” army camouflage or the tricolours of the Russian flag.

The video, uploaded onto Dobreykin's Instagram account, shows an alleged client explaining her enthusiasm for the implants.

"I don't always carry a flag with me, sometimes there's even nowhere to put my passport,” she says, as swelling music plays in the background.

"Rosgrud will make me feel like a patriot, even if I don't have clothes on.”

According to the Daily Star however, the surgeon has yet to perform any surgeries with these specially coated implants, despite claiming that there has been significant interest.

Dobreykin claims the promotional ad was made to gauge demand for the ‘patriotic’ implants. — Screenshot via Instagram/ drdea

"In two hours 20 to 30 people wrote and got interested. And then I stopped counting.

"This is not trolling, we are in all seriousness.

"We posted such a proposal to see how the public will react,” Dobreykin reportedly said.

A cursory glance of Dobreykin’s Instagram page shows a dizzying mix of regular surgery posts and glamour promotional shots. — Screenshot via Instagram/ drdea

Dobreykin also reportedly claimed that negative feedback on the implants were "written mostly by Ukrainians”.

Over on Instagram, aside from some users alleging that the implants were in poor taste in light of the war, commenters appeared to be mostly in disbelief.

One highly rated comment simply reads: "Just gods of marketing”.