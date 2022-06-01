Toy fox terrier Pebbles was named the oldest living dog in the world at 22 years by The Guinness World Records. —Screencapture via Instagram @pebbles_since_2000

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — A 22-year-old toy fox terrier, Pebbles is now the oldest living dog in the world, as recognised by the Guinness World Record.

The South Carolina dog snatched the title from its previous holder, Florida-based chihuahua TobyKeith, on May 17, 2022.

Pebbles took to her Instagram account run by her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, to celebrate.

The couple applied Pebbles to the record when they saw the news of 21-year-old TobyKeith’s title.

Despite being small in size, the pup has a massive personality.

Bobby Gregory told Fox that he chose Pebbles because of her energy and initial connection with him.

"Here was Pebbles in this little glass boot, jumping and barking every time I went by her,” Bobby said.

"It was love at first sight.”

Being a little party animal, Pebbles spends her day sleeping until 5pm and listening to country music.

"She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favourite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum,” Julie told Guinness World Records

Since 2012, the pup eats a diet of cat food, recommended by her veterinarian to keep her in good health due to its higher meat-based protein content.

Although she does enjoy pizza as an occasional guilty pleasure.

She may be cranky when awakened from her naps, but Pebbles usually keeps a sweet and calm attitude.

Pebbles celebrated her 22nd birthday on March 21 with a stack of ribs, an elaborate cake, and a warm bath.

So what is the secret to keeping a dog alive and healthy for so long?

Julie recommends showering them with love, attention, and lots of good food.

"Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper healthcare,” said Julie.

Bobby and Julie are truly honoured for Pebbles to hold the title, calling her the beacon of their lives.