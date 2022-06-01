A man in India filed for divorce after his wife served him instant noodles for every meal, every day. — Photo by Malay Mail

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Instant noodles are a go-to meal for many people.

But in one case in India, a man filed for divorce when his wife allegedly only served him cup noodles for all daily meals.

Former Principal District Judge of Ballari, ML Raghunath, shared this bizarre case to The New Indian Express about divorce cases caused by petty issues.

Raghunath claimed that the wife did not know how to cook anything else apart from instant noodles, frustrating the husband.

The couple eventually was divorced through mutual consent.

The courts have received divorce cases for many unusual reasons, such as not putting salt on the plate correctly, wearing the wrong coloured wedding suit and not taking the wife out.

Some of the cases have even happened as soon as after the wedding ceremony ends.

"Divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years,” Raghunath said.

"Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking a divorce. If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls.”

The court uses sentiments to reunite the couples Raghunath said, using the future of their children as a motivator.

Raghunath added that divorces happen more in the city than in rural areas as urban women are educated and financially-independent.